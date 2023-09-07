Edrington’s The Macallan brand has completed the purchase of Vasyma, a cooperage business based in Jerez, Spain.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, secures the supply of Vasyma oak casks seasoned with sherry for filling with The Macallan’s spirit.

Vasyma has been supplying The Macallan and Edrington for more than 30 years.

The Macallan’s managing director Igor Boyadjian described the acquisition as an investment that “enriches the strong relationship between The Macallan and Jerez”.

“Bringing Vasyma into our ownership is a logical step and further demonstration of our pursuit of incomparable craftsmanship and whisky mastery,” he said.

Vasyma was founded in 1987 and supplies casks for the scotch whisky, sherry and brandy sectors.

Its managing director Ventura Nuñez said he was “looking forward to a bright future” for the business under Edrington’s stewardship.

Nuñez and his existing management team will continue in their roles following the deal.

The acquisition comes alongside news of a new joint venture between The Macallan and Ohio-based Coopers Oak, which supplies the oak staves used to fashion Vasyma’s casks.

The partnership would “further secure the supply of oak” for The Macallan brand, Edrington said.

“We look forward to working closer than ever with these fine craftsmen in Jerez and Ohio as we continue to focus on the quality and resilience of The Macallan’s cask supply chain,” said Edrington CEO Scott McCroskie.

The Macallan lays claim to be “the world’s most valuable spirit”, according to Edrington, with some bottles from its Fine & Rare collection having sold at auction for in excess of £1m.

The privately-owned company does not disclose sales figures for its individual brands, however.

A 70cl bottle of the brand’s Double Cask 12-year-old scotch whisky retails for £85 online at Waitrose.