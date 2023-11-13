Timothy Taylor’s is to invest £9m over a period of five years, after proposals for expansion at its West Yorkshire brewery were approved by Bradford Council.

The brewery – which produces beers including Landlord, Boltmaker and Hopical Storm – is committed to remaining based at its Keighley site, where it has resided since 1863.

Improvements would increase the brewery’s capacity as well as enhancing its “resilience, health & safety, and ability to deliver quality beer”, Timothy Taylor’s CEO Tim Dewey said.

Additional equipment would be installed, which would allow for additional storage of spring water drawn from the Knowle Spring on site and used in all of Timothy Taylor’s beers.

A “tired” roof section of one of the existing buildings on site would also be replaced, and its interior reconfigured “to allow the installation of new brewing equipment”, Dewey added.

Dewey said Timothy Taylor’s expansion was necessitated by demand in the off-trade for its beers.

“The growth of our off-trade bottle business, particularly during Covid, combined with our successful launch of Hopical Storm in a can, has shown the importance of having a brewery resilient enough, and of sufficient capacity, to support all sales channels,” he said. “In this way our consumers, whether they choose to drink in a pub or at home, can be assured of access to our high-quality beers without interruption.”

Timothy Taylor’s bottled beers are sold in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and M&S.

Earlier this year, it launched Hopical Storm, a 4% abv pale ale, in canned format. The beer has subsequently won listings in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose.