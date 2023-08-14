Yorkshire brewer Timothy Taylor’s has teamed up with Thornbridge to release a collaboration beer for the first time in its 165-year history.

Artesian – a 4.2% elderflower and gooseberry pale ale – will be available later this month in cask, keg and 440ml cans.

The breweries said the aim was to create a beer that could be enjoyed in draught and small-pack formats.

The beer is described as a “light and quaffable pale ale” with the addition of “bountiful elderflowers and zingy gooseberries”. It paired well with goats cheese and fig, the brewers added.

The beer was brewed at Thornbridge’s brewery in Bakewell, Derbyshire, and will be possible to order from 21 August [rsp: £3/440ml].

Rob Lovatt, head brewer at Thornbridge, described his team’s pride at brewing with the heritage brewer.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first brewery to work alongside Timothy Taylor’s for a collaboration,” he said. “Nearly everybody at Thornbridge regularly drinks Landlord, so to create a modern pale ale with them is really exciting for the whole team.”

Andy Leman, Timothy Taylor’s head brewer, added: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Rob Lovatt and the brewing team at Thornbridge to produce Artesian. They have a great reputation for their partnerships, and share our uncompromising passion for quality and consistency, so were a natural choice for brewing our first collaboration.”

The Artesian collaboration with Thornbridge comes just five months after Timothy Taylor’s launched Hopical Storm, its first ever canned beer.

The beer has subsequently won listings in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose.