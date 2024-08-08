Waitrose has completed an overhaul of its spirits offer, adding 38 extra lines across its estate – with an emphasis on tequila.

As part of the comprehensive refresh, the retailer has listed Vivir’s Café VS Tequila Coffee Liqueur (rsp: £33/70cl) and Ocho 8 Blanco Tequila (rsp: TBC/50cl), alongside Olmeca Altos’ Classic Lime Margarita RTD cocktail (rsp: £15/75cl).

It has also expanded distribution of previously listed SKUs from the Vivir, El Rayo, El Jimador and Olmeca Altos brands.

It comes as demand for tequila is on the rise. It was the UK’s fastest-growing major spirit across the on-trade and off-trade in 2023, new IWSR data shows. Value sales climbed 12.4% to £175m.

Across supermarkets and discounters, meanwhile, tequila has grown 8.4% in value to £38.2m [NIQ 52 w/e 13 July 2024].

Waitrose was “excited to provide even more options for tequila enthusiasts and those looking to explore the versatility of this exceptional spirit”, said the retailer’s spirits buyer, John Vine.

Growing demand for tequila reflected “a broader trend towards more sophisticated and diverse drinking experiences”, he added.

Spirits making their Waitrose debut this month Jagermeister 50cl (336 stores)

Whyte & Mackay Blended Whisky 1L (314)

Sipsmith Sloe Gin 70cl (271)

Absolut Hunni Flavoured Vodka 70cl (271)

Absolut Original Swedish Vodka 1L (271)

Vivir Cafe Tequila 70cl (250)

Chivas Regal 13YO Tequila Cask 70cl (250)

Akashi-Tai Honjozo Tokubetsu Sake 72cl (250)

Baileys Mint Choc Shake 70cl (231)

Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack Whiskey 70cl (204)

Aberfeldy 12 Year Old 70cl (198)

Molinari Sambuca Extra 50cl (198)

Glenfiddich 14 Bourbon Barrel 70cl (198)

Tomatin 12 Year Old Single Malt 70cl (198)

The Deacon Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl (198)

Akashi-Tai Junmai Sparkling Sake 30cl (137)

Whyte & Mackay Blended Whisky 70cl (137)

Akashi-Tai Umeshu Sake Liquer 50cl (137)

Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur 70cl (137)

Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum 70cl (137)

Appleton Estate Signature Rum 70cl (137)

Ocho 8 Blanco Tequila 50cl (132)

Plantation Sealander Rum 70cl (132)

Thunder Toffee Vodka 70cl (132)

Stauning Host Whisky 70cl (130)

Woodford Reserve Wheat 70cl (130)

Bearface Canadian Whisky 70cl (130)

Angel’s Envy Bourbon 70cl (130)

De Kuyper Pina Colada 50cl (126)

Olmeca Altos Classic Lime Margarita 75cl (126)

Noble Rebel Smoke Symphony 70cl (22)

Burnt Faith Brandy 70cl (22)

Noble Rebel Orchard Outburst 70cl (22)

Noble Rebel Hazelnut Harmony 70cl (22)

Dockyard Gin 70cl (8)

Benromach Speyside Scotch Whisky 70cl (4)

Edinburgh Gin Botanics 70cl (3)

Smokehead Islay Whisky 70cl (3)

Other products to make their Waitrose debut as part of the spirits shake-up include Stauning Høst Whisky, Molinari Sambuca, Bearface Whisky, Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum, Burnt Faith Brandy, and Bumbu Cream Rum Liqueur.

Five of the new SKUs are from posh spirits distributor Mangrove Global.

Vine said part of the aim of the refresh had been to source “new and exciting SKUs from producers who aren’t afraid to do things differently”.

Mangrove’s portfolio of spirits was “bursting with brands that fit that bill to a tee”, he added.