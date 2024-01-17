The scotch whisky industry accounted for 77% of all Scottish food and drink exports, and 26% of all UK food and drink exports in 2022, according to a new report.

The report, ‘Scotch Whisky’s Economic Impact 2022’, published by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) this week, revealed the industry contributed £7.1bn to the economy over the course of the year, as well as supporting 66,000 jobs across the UK.

It added scotch whisky was responsible for generating £3 in every £100 of Scotland’s total gross value added (GVA), and was now the second most productive sector in Scotland, just behind energy including renewables.

This, the SWA said, highlighted the “importance of backing a key sector for productivity, exports and employment”.

Describing the last five years as “turbulent for our sector,” SWA CEO Mark Kent said the industry had “once again proven its economic significance to the UK domestically and on the world stage”.

Despite the impact of the Covid pandemic, Brexit and a trade spat between the UK and US, scotch whisky exports have continued to climb, adding £2.2bn (55%) in export value in the five years to the end of 2022.

“The scotch whisky industry has remained resilient, with capital investment directed towards fulfilling our collective sustainability ambitions, creating world-class visitor attractions, and building more distilleries that will help boost jobs and growth,” Kent said. “Ahead of the UK spring budget on 6 March and this year’s general election, it is vital the industry is supported by government so businesses can continue to invest in the UK economy.”