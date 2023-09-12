Aldi has appointed Kyrsten Halley as marketing director, to lead the discounter’s brand campaigns including its sponsorship of Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

Halley was previously marketing director at The Flavourists, part of the Samworth Brothers Group, where she also advised on overall group brand strategy. She is also a former head of brand at Ryvita.

She will jointly lead Aldi’s marketing team alongside fellow marketing director Jemma Townsend, with both reporting to group marketing and communications director Nick Ridley.

Aldi won The Drum’s Social Media 2021 award for its #FreeCuthbert campaign, making light of M&S’s High Court caterpillar cake trademark infringement claim, which the two retailers settled in an out of court agreement. The discounter also picked up Marketing Week’s ‘Brand of the Year’ award for 2022.

“Aldi has become one of the UK’s leading brands and is famous for disruptive and memorable campaigns,” said Ridley.

“From Kevin the Carrot to Cuthbert the Caterpillar, and our ongoing support for Team GB and ParalympicsGB, our marketing team has been responsible for award-winning work that has driven fantastic business results.

“Kyrsten joins Jemma and the rest of our team at a time when we are achieving record growth in the grocery sector. Popularity and demand for Aldi has never been stronger, and the team has exciting plans for the rest of this year and into 2024.”