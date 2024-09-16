Aldi is once again selling a chocolate bar made in line with sourcing principles set out by Tony’s Chocolonely to ensure farmers can earn a living income.

Aldi’s own label Choco Changer bar, first sold in 2021, adheres to Tony’s five sourcing principles, including paying farmers in Ghana and Ivory Coast a living income price for all cocoa used.

Tony’s five principles, which it shares in an open chain initiative, also include trading directly with farmers to ensure traceability and investing in skills and innovation to improve sustainability.

Aldi was the first retailer to sign up to Tony’s open chain, in December 2020, with Waitrose following suit for an own label range earlier this year.

News of the return of Aldi’s bar comes days after The Grocer revealed Tony’s had hit out at Lidl over a copycat version of the ethical chocolate brand’s range. Lidl’s Way To Go bar has unequally divided sections – which were adopted by Tony’s to represent inequality in cocoa sourcing – but the discounter has not joined the brand’s open chain.

Lidl makes separate claims to high ethical sourcing standards for its bar, including paying farmers an income improvement premium on top of a Fairtrade premium for the cocoa used.

Aldi’s Choco Changer comes in three flavours – Honeycomb Nougat, Caramel Brownie or Salty Fudge Almond – costing £2.25 for 150g. It is on sale now as a ‘when it’s gone it’s gone’ Specialbuy.

Tony’s bar, weighing 180g, sells in a number of supermarkets for £3.50. Lidl’s, also weighing 180g, is £2.69, or currently £2.19 for loyaly scheme members.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating once again with Tony’s open chain to provide Aldi customers with chocolate that is equally delicious and ethical,” said Aldi UK national sustainability director Liz Fox.

“As a member of Tony’s open chain, Aldi is committed to helping protect and improve the lives of farmers in west Africa. And with every purchase of the Choco Changer, our shoppers are also helping create a positive change across the world.”

Tony’s head of sales Sanne van Zon-Arts said: “After welcoming Aldi as a mission ally over three years ago, we’re glad to continue our drive for structural change with the return of the Choco Changer to the shelves of UK stores.

“Our partnership with Aldi continues to be a pioneering force for good and demonstrates our shared commitment to transforming supply chains across the globe.”