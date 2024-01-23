Aldi is to create 500 apprenticeship roles across the UK in 2024, with opportunities in stores, buying, logistics and HGV driving.

An Aldi store apprentice can earn £8.44 per hour in year one, rising to £11.83 per hour in year three, with paid breaks. Those in logistics and driver roles can earn £10.96 and £14.13 per hour respectively.

Successful applicants will have the chance to gain industry-recognised qualifications while they earn. Additional benefits include a bike to work scheme and free mortgage advice, according to Aldi.

“We’re on the lookout for hard-working and driven individuals to bolster our Aldi team,” said Aldi UK learning and development director Lisa Murphy.

“By joining our apprenticeship scheme, individuals will become experts in their role and receive in-depth skills training at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country.

“The apprentices of today are the leaders of tomorrow, so we’re always on the hunt for more amazing individuals from all backgrounds to join our team.”

Aldi’s apprenticeship scheme is open for applications now.

