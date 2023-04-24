Aldi is giving away £500 vouchers to 10 competition winners to buy food, drinks and decorations for street parties celebrating King Charles III’s coronation.

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, and entrants must tag their local community Facebook group or a neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

Entries are open from now until 11:59pm on 27 April. Winners will be contacted on 28 April to allow time for them to spend the vouchers ahead of the coronation on 6 May.

Aldi’s coronation-inspired range is available in stores now and includes its Specially Selected Coronation Chicken Pizza, Specially Selected English Sparkling Rosé, limited-edition beers and bunting, balloons and flags.

“We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best,” said Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton.

“We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a king.”