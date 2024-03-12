Aldi has announced the second pay rise for shopworkers within six months, while setting out a new commitment to never being beaten on pay by another supermarket.

From 1 June, the discounter’s entry-level hourly rate will rise to £12.40 nationally and £13.65 within the M25. It is set to make Aldi the highest-paying supermarket based on entry-level shopworker rates, in a fiercely competitive market.

The last rise for Aldi shopworkers came into effect on 1 February, giving them sector-leading hourly rates of £12 nationally and £13.55 within the M25. However, since then, Lidl and Sainsbury’s have matched the £12 national rate while M&S has said it will also pay £12 an hour nationally from April. Last week, Tesco announced what was then the highest national rate for store workers so far, at £12.02, effective from April. Meanwhile Lidl has matched Aldi’s £13.55 within the M25 effective from March – the only supermarket to have done so.

While Aldi has long paid sector-leading rates, today marks its first firm commitment to always do so.

“We firmly believe that our colleagues are the best in the business, so it is only right that they remain the best-paid and we are committed to never being beaten on pay by any other supermarket,” said Aldi UK & Ireland CEO Giles Hurley.

“Our store operations colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity among shoppers and our continued investment in their pay is another way to thank them for the role they play in making Aldi what it is today.”

Unlike major rivals, Aldi also rewards shopworkers with paid breaks, which it says are worth more than £900 a year on average.

Aldi said the latest increase took its investment in pay so far this year to £79m.