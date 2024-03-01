Aldi has become the latest supermarket to trial parcel lockers outside stores.

The lockers, from provider InPost, can be used by customers to collect and return online orders from other retailers.

They will be available outside 22 Aldi stores across the country throughout March.

Aldi said the trial would conclude after 12 weeks, with an aim to roll it out to more stores if successful.

Other supermarkets to have trialled InPost lockers include Lidl and Tesco.

“We are all about making things efficient for our customers, and the installation of InPost lockers will make shopping at Aldi even more convenient,” said Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton.

“People can collect or return parcels while they are doing their shopping, with the lockers accessible with a QR code. If the trial is successful, this will hopefully be something available to lots more of our shoppers later this year.”

InPost International CEO Michael Rouse said: “We’re on a mission to bring unrivalled parcel convenience to shoppers in the UK, and this trial with Aldi does just that.

“With over 6,000 parcel lockers in the UK, we offer hassle-free delivery options that easily integrate into shoppers’ daily routines. In this case, Aldi customers can now pick up and drop off their parcels with ease and efficiency while doing the weekly shop.

“We look forward to seeing the results from the trial and the start of a successful partnership.”

These are the 22 stores gaining the lockers: