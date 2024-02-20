Aldi is calling on shoppers to design an Easter egg for the chance of seeing it included in the discounter’s range next year.

The winner is also promised “an exclusive day out for a unique chocolate tasting experience”, though Aldi has yet to confirm further details.

Entrants must draw their Easter egg design on a template, which can be downloaded from Aldi’s website.

They should then email it to designanegg@clarioncomms.co.uk by 31 March, giving their name, age and a brief explanation of why they think their design should win. The competition is open to all ages.

“Launching this new competition is a fantastic chance to engage with our shoppers and deliver the Easter products they truly want to see on shelves,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“Our Easter egg range grows in variety and excitement each year, so what better way to continue this tradition than collaborating with our customers to create a new Easter masterpiece.”