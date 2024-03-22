Forget Colin vs Cuthbert, next up in the ring are Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever vs M&S’s Dougal the Puppy.

This Easter, Aldi is coming for Marks & Spencer’s crown with chocolate puppy dupes and luxury marbled eggs.

From chocolate popcorn slabs to rippled chocolate eggs in mango & passionfruit, coffee and honeycomb & pretzel flavours, check out what’s new in Aldi this Easter

Chocolate Puppies

£2.99/150g

Taking a page out of M&S’s Easter playbook, Aldi has launched new charming chocolate puppies – at half the price of the M&S alternative. They come in two flavours and characters: Charlie the Labrador, in marbled milk chocolate, and Honey the Golden Retriever, in blonde chocolate.

 

Specially Selected Swiss Mountain Egg

£6.99/240g

With Swiss milk chocolate, honey and almond nougat pieces, it includes four matching mini mountain bars. The discounter also claims it is priced 41% cheaper than the Toblerone equivalent.

 

Belgian Milk Chocolate & Valencia Orange Marble Egg

£6.99/240g

Marble patterned eggs with Belgian milk chocolate and Valencia orange flavour.

 

Belgian White Chocolate & Scottish Raspberry Marble Egg

£6.99/240g

Marble patterned eggs with Belgian white chocolate and Scottish raspberry flavour.

 

Salted Caramel Crunch Egg

£7.99/328g

A hand-finished Belgian milk chocolate egg, front-loaded with salted caramel pearls. Caramel infused melt-in-the-mouth truffles inside the egg.

 

White Chocolate with Mango & Passionfruit Ripple Egg

£4.99/200g

A fruity alternative to classic Easter eggs. With mango and passionfruit crunch flavour on a rippled white chocolate egg.

 

Belgian Dark Chocolate & Rich Coffee Ripple Egg

£4.99/200g

A rippled Belgian dark chocolate egg with cocoa nibs and coffee.

 

Belgian Milk Chocolate with Honeycomb & Pretzel Ripple Egg

£4.99/200g

A rippled Belgian milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb and pretzel pieces.

 

Popcorn Slabs

£2.49/100g

Choose between milk chocolate with caramel and chocolate brownie fudge and white chocolate curls or white chocolate loaded with coloured sprinkles and mini eggs.

 

Giant Galeggsy Egg

£9.99/600g

A giant egg weighing in at 600g. With a space-themed showstopper 3D design front and a creamy milk chocolate shell.

