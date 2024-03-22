Forget Colin vs Cuthbert, next up in the ring are Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever vs M&S’s Dougal the Puppy.

This Easter, Aldi is coming for Marks & Spencer’s crown with chocolate puppy dupes and luxury marbled eggs.

From chocolate popcorn slabs to rippled chocolate eggs in mango & passionfruit, coffee and honeycomb & pretzel flavours, check out what’s new in Aldi this Easter