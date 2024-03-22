Forget Colin vs Cuthbert, next up in the ring are Charlie the Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever vs M&S’s Dougal the Puppy.
This Easter, Aldi is coming for Marks & Spencer’s crown with chocolate puppy dupes and luxury marbled eggs.
From chocolate popcorn slabs to rippled chocolate eggs in mango & passionfruit, coffee and honeycomb & pretzel flavours, check out what’s new in Aldi this Easter
Chocolate Puppies
£2.99/150g
Taking a page out of M&S’s Easter playbook, Aldi has launched new charming chocolate puppies – at half the price of the M&S alternative. They come in two flavours and characters: Charlie the Labrador, in marbled milk chocolate, and Honey the Golden Retriever, in blonde chocolate.
Specially Selected Swiss Mountain Egg
£6.99/240g
With Swiss milk chocolate, honey and almond nougat pieces, it includes four matching mini mountain bars. The discounter also claims it is priced 41% cheaper than the Toblerone equivalent.
Belgian Milk Chocolate & Valencia Orange Marble Egg
£6.99/240g
Marble patterned eggs with Belgian milk chocolate and Valencia orange flavour.
Belgian White Chocolate & Scottish Raspberry Marble Egg
£6.99/240g
Marble patterned eggs with Belgian white chocolate and Scottish raspberry flavour.
Salted Caramel Crunch Egg
£7.99/328g
A hand-finished Belgian milk chocolate egg, front-loaded with salted caramel pearls. Caramel infused melt-in-the-mouth truffles inside the egg.
White Chocolate with Mango & Passionfruit Ripple Egg
£4.99/200g
A fruity alternative to classic Easter eggs. With mango and passionfruit crunch flavour on a rippled white chocolate egg.
Belgian Dark Chocolate & Rich Coffee Ripple Egg
£4.99/200g
A rippled Belgian dark chocolate egg with cocoa nibs and coffee.
Belgian Milk Chocolate with Honeycomb & Pretzel Ripple Egg
£4.99/200g
A rippled Belgian milk chocolate hollow egg with honeycomb and pretzel pieces.
Popcorn Slabs
£2.49/100g
Choose between milk chocolate with caramel and chocolate brownie fudge and white chocolate curls or white chocolate loaded with coloured sprinkles and mini eggs.
Giant Galeggsy Egg
£9.99/600g
A giant egg weighing in at 600g. With a space-themed showstopper 3D design front and a creamy milk chocolate shell.
