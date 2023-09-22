Aldi has begun listing the symptoms of bowel cancer on its own-label toilet wipe packaging, following a similar move last year with its loo roll packs.

The packaging on both products now includes a summary of the symptoms, together with a QR code for shoppers to find out more about the signs and help available via the Bowel Cancer UK website.

The move is in support of Bowel Cancer UK’s #GetOnARoll campaign.

“By adding the symptoms of bowel cancel onto both our toilet roll and wipe packs, we hope to help even more people become familiar with what signs to look out for,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“We understand that spotting the signs early is vital, so if we can raise awareness and direct people to Bowel Cancer UK for more information, we hope to make a real difference.”

Bowel Cancer UK CEO Genevieve Edwards said: “We are delighted that Aldi has added the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to its toilet wipes as well as toilet rolls. The disease is the second-biggest cancer killer in the UK, but currently fewer than 40% of people are diagnosed at the earlier stages, when it is easier to treat. Having the symptoms on packs of wipes and loo roll packaging should encourage people to contact their GP quickly if they spot any symptoms, and hopefully get an earlier diagnosis.

“This important initiative will undoubtedly save lives from the disease in the future, and we thank Aldi for its support in raising greater awareness to their valued customers.”