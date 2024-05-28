Aldi is looking for 30 enthusiasts to try its gin for free in return for reviews and shares on social media.

The discounter is launching a ‘supermarket gin club’, with selected members to receive three bottles of its latest summer gin launches over an eight-week period.

In return, members are expected to review each gin, create their own cocktail and share it on TikTok or Instagram using the dedicated #AldiGinClub hashtag.

For a chance of being selected, gin fans should email with their full name, proof of age, TikTok and Instagram handles and number of followers. They should also explain in 150 words why they think they should be selected and name their favourite Aldi gin and gin-based cocktail.

It follows a similar giveaway by Aldi of wine in return for reviews earlier this year.

“We’re excited to be launching the UK’s first supermarket gin club, recruiting a panel of gin enthusiasts that are passionate when it comes to cocktail creation,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“Aldi’s award-winning gin range has gone from strength to strength, and this provides us with a fantastic opportunity to hear directly from our shoppers, helping to improve and develop our ranges for next year. Best of luck to all applicants.”