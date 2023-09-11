Aldi has announced its biggest round of price cuts this year, on 55 fruit & veg lines – one third of its produce range.

The products are reduced by an average of around 11%. They include bananas, apples, spinach and courgettes, as well as a range of Specially Selected products such as cotton candy grapes.

A number of major grocers have been announcing rounds of price cuts on popular food staples since around May this year, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Lidl and M&S, in a battle to be seen to be passing on easing inflationary pressure to shoppers. Aldi – which opened its 1,000th UK store last week – has made more than 100 cuts.

The latest from Aldi come on the same day Waitrose announced price cuts on 250 lines, including maris piper potatoes, whole chickens and red leicester cheese.

“Our promise to our customers is that we will always keep our prices as low as possible,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield. “We remain fiercely committed to doing that – now and always.

“This latest price drop is part of our efforts to make healthy, high-quality groceries accessible to everyone. That will always be our mission, and it’s why we continue to see shoppers switch to Aldi.”

The full list of Aldi’s latest price cuts: