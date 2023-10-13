Aldi is making a new round of price cuts, which will see the cost of almost 50 products fall by an average of about 7%.
The list includes cheese, butter and poultry, as well a range of cleaning products and household essentials.
They are the latest in more than 200 products cut in price by the discounter in recent months in an effort to pass on easing inflationary pressure to shoppers.
“We will always stand by our promise to keep our prices as low as possible for customers and this latest round of price cuts proves just that,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.
“That promise applies to everything from household essentials to high-quality groceries, all of which we want to make accessible to everyone, and it’s why we continue to see shoppers switch to Aldi.”
This summer was marked by a series of rounds of price cuts on some of the most frequently bought grocery lines from all major supermarkets, as they sought to highlight their efforts to help shoppers.
New data from Kantar this week showed grocery price inflation falling for the seventh month in a row, to 11% for the four weeks to 1 October 2023. The price of butter was down 16p compared with a year earlier.
Here’s the full list of Aldi’s latest price cuts:
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|Effective from
|
Lacura Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
|
£1.39
|
£1.29
|
11/10/2023
|
Lacura Luxury Hand/Body Wash
|
£2.49
|
£1.99
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Aloe Vera Toilet Tissue 9 pack
|
£3.39
|
£3.15
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Coconut Oil Toilet Tissue 9 pack
|
£3.39
|
£3.15
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Luxury Toilet Tissue 9 pack
|
£3.25
|
£3.15
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Quilted Toilet Tissue 9 pack
|
£3.39
|
£3.15
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Pocket Pack Tissues 6 pack
|
£0.69
|
£0.59
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Pocket Pack Tissues 10 pack
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
11/10/2023
|
Alio Food/Freezer Bags
|
£1.39
|
£1.25
|
11/10/2023
|
Magnum Kitchen Foil 30m
|
£3.79
|
£3.49
|
11/10/2023
|
Power Force Compostable Caddy Liners 10l
|
£1.45
|
£1.39
|
11/10/2023
|
Power Force Refuse sacks 75l
|
£2.15
|
£2.09
|
11/10/2023
|
Magnum Kitchen Foil 10m
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
11/10/2023
|
Power Force Biodegradable Floor Wipes
|
£0.85
|
£0.75
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Premium Toilet Tissue 24 pack
|
£7.79
|
£7.49
|
11/10/2023
|
Carlos Takeaway Pizza
|
£2.49
|
£2.25
|
11/10/2023
|
The Fishmonger 10 Cod Fish Fingers
|
£1.79
|
£1.69
|
11/10/2023
|
The Fishmonger Omega Fish Fingers 450g (frozen)
|
£1.75
|
£1.69
|
11/10/2023
|
Crestwood 9 Snack Sausage Rolls
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
11/10/2023
|
Specially Selected Sourdough Part Bake Baguettes
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
11/10/2023
|
Grandessa Fruit Jam
|
£0.99
|
£0.89
|
11/10/2023
|
Belmont Jammy Wheels
|
£0.65
|
£0.59
|
11/10/2023
|
UHT Red Skimmed Milk
|
£0.95
|
£0.92
|
11/10/2023
|
Brooklea Yogurt Drink 12pk
|
£2.79
|
£2.59
|
11/10/2023
|
Gianni’s Mochi Ice Cream
|
£3.49
|
£3.25
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Cosmetic Tissue Cube
|
£0.79
|
£0.75
|
11/10/2023
|
Saxon Extra Large White Tissues
|
£1.49
|
£1.39
|
11/10/2023
|
Ashfields 2kg Chicken Breast Fillets
|
£11.99
|
£11.79
|
11/10/2023
|
Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec
|
£7.29
|
£6.99
|
11/10/2023
|
Specially Selected Côtes de Thau Rosé
|
£8.49
|
£7.69
|
11/10/2023
|
Cowbelle Salted Butter
|
£1.79
|
£1.69
|
18/10/2023
|
Cowbelle Unsalted Butter
|
£1.79
|
£1.69
|
18/10/2023
|
Specially Selected Sourdough Garlic Chicken Kiev
|
£4.29
|
£3.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Ashfields Chicken Mini Fillets 600g
|
£4.15
|
£3.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Ashfields Chicken Mini Fillets 400g
|
£3.15
|
£2.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Ashfields Diced Chicken 600g
|
£4.15
|
£3.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Ashfields Breaded / Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillets
|
£3.29
|
£2.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Ashfields Diced Chicken 400g
|
£3.15
|
£2.99
|
18/10/2023
|
£0.85
|
£0.79
|
18/10/2023
|
Emporium Cheshire Cheese 250g
|
£1.99
|
£1.79
|
18/10/2023
|
Emporium Lancashire Cheese 250g
|
£1.99
|
£1.79
|
18/10/2023
|
Specially Selected Chicken Kievs – Katsu/Parmigiana
|
£4.29
|
£3.99
|
18/10/2023
|
Bramwells Mint Sauce
|
£0.55
|
£0.52
|
18/10/2023
|
Ready, Set…Cook! Coconut milk
|
£0.85
|
£0.79
|
18/10/2023
|
Snackrite Lentil Chips 85g
|
£1.19
|
£1.09
|
18/10/2023
|
Village Bakery Crumpet Shapes – toaster/teddy 6 pack
|
£1.15
|
£1.05
|
18/10/2023
|
Mamia Fruity Bakes
|
£1.85
|
£1.79
|
18/10/2023
|
Dessert Menu Fresh Cream tarts – 2 pack Strawberry/Toffee
|
£1.69
|
£1.49
|
18/10/2023
