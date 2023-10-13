Aldi price cuts

Source: Aldi

Aldi is making a new round of price cuts, which will see the cost of almost 50 products fall by an average of about 7%.

The list includes cheese, butter and poultry, as well a range of cleaning products and household essentials.

They are the latest in more than 200 products cut in price by the discounter in recent months in an effort to pass on easing inflationary pressure to shoppers.

“We will always stand by our promise to keep our prices as low as possible for customers and this latest round of price cuts proves just that,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“That promise applies to everything from household essentials to high-quality groceries, all of which we want to make accessible to everyone, and it’s why we continue to see shoppers switch to Aldi.”

This summer was marked by a series of rounds of price cuts on some of the most frequently bought grocery lines from all major supermarkets, as they sought to highlight their efforts to help shoppers.

New data from Kantar this week showed grocery price inflation falling for the seventh month in a row, to 11% for the four weeks to 1 October 2023. The price of butter was down 16p compared with a year earlier.

Here’s the full list of Aldi’s latest price cuts:

ProductOld priceNew priceEffective from

Lacura Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

£1.39

£1.29

11/10/2023

Lacura Luxury Hand/Body Wash

£2.49

£1.99

11/10/2023

Saxon Aloe Vera Toilet Tissue 9 pack

£3.39

£3.15

11/10/2023

Saxon Coconut Oil Toilet Tissue 9 pack

£3.39

£3.15

11/10/2023

Saxon Luxury Toilet Tissue 9 pack

£3.25

£3.15

11/10/2023

Saxon Quilted Toilet Tissue 9 pack

£3.39

£3.15

11/10/2023

Saxon Pocket Pack Tissues 6 pack

£0.69

£0.59

11/10/2023

Saxon Pocket Pack Tissues 10 pack

£1.09

£0.99

11/10/2023

Alio Food/Freezer Bags

£1.39

£1.25

11/10/2023

Magnum Kitchen Foil 30m

£3.79

£3.49

11/10/2023

Power Force Compostable Caddy Liners 10l

£1.45

£1.39

11/10/2023

Power Force Refuse sacks 75l

£2.15

£2.09

11/10/2023

Magnum Kitchen Foil 10m

£1.29

£1.19

11/10/2023

Power Force Biodegradable Floor Wipes

£0.85

£0.75

11/10/2023

Saxon Premium Toilet Tissue 24 pack

£7.79

£7.49

11/10/2023

Carlos Takeaway Pizza

£2.49

£2.25

11/10/2023

The Fishmonger 10 Cod Fish Fingers

£1.79

£1.69

11/10/2023

The Fishmonger Omega Fish Fingers 450g (frozen)

£1.75

£1.69

11/10/2023

Crestwood 9 Snack Sausage Rolls

£1.29

£1.19

11/10/2023

Specially Selected Sourdough Part Bake Baguettes

£1.29

£1.19

11/10/2023

Grandessa Fruit Jam

£0.99

£0.89

11/10/2023

Belmont Jammy Wheels

£0.65

£0.59

11/10/2023

UHT Red Skimmed Milk

£0.95

£0.92

11/10/2023

Brooklea Yogurt Drink 12pk

£2.79

£2.59

11/10/2023

Gianni’s Mochi Ice Cream

£3.49

£3.25

11/10/2023

Saxon Cosmetic Tissue Cube

£0.79

£0.75

11/10/2023

Saxon Extra Large White Tissues

£1.49

£1.39

11/10/2023

Ashfields 2kg Chicken Breast Fillets

£11.99

£11.79

11/10/2023

Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec

£7.29

£6.99

11/10/2023

Specially Selected Côtes de Thau Rosé

£8.49

£7.69

11/10/2023

Cowbelle Salted Butter

£1.79

£1.69

18/10/2023

Cowbelle Unsalted Butter

£1.79

£1.69

18/10/2023

Specially Selected Sourdough Garlic Chicken Kiev

£4.29

£3.99

18/10/2023

Ashfields Chicken Mini Fillets 600g

£4.15

£3.99

18/10/2023

Ashfields Chicken Mini Fillets 400g

£3.15

£2.99

18/10/2023

Ashfields Diced Chicken 600g

£4.15

£3.99

18/10/2023

Ashfields Breaded / Southern Fried Chicken Breast Fillets

£3.29

£2.99

18/10/2023

Ashfields Diced Chicken 400g

£3.15

£2.99

18/10/2023

Mamia Organic Mini Rice Cakes

£0.85

£0.79

18/10/2023

Emporium Cheshire Cheese 250g

£1.99

£1.79

18/10/2023

Emporium Lancashire Cheese 250g

£1.99

£1.79

18/10/2023

Specially Selected Chicken Kievs – Katsu/Parmigiana

£4.29

£3.99

18/10/2023

Bramwells Mint Sauce

£0.55

£0.52

18/10/2023

Ready, Set…Cook! Coconut milk

£0.85

£0.79

18/10/2023

Snackrite Lentil Chips 85g

£1.19

£1.09

18/10/2023

Village Bakery Crumpet Shapes – toaster/teddy 6 pack

£1.15

£1.05

18/10/2023

Mamia Fruity Bakes

£1.85

£1.79

18/10/2023

Dessert Menu Fresh Cream tarts – 2 pack Strawberry/Toffee

£1.69

£1.49

18/10/2023

