Aldi is making a new round of price cuts, which will see the cost of almost 50 products fall by an average of about 7%.

The list includes cheese, butter and poultry, as well a range of cleaning products and household essentials.

They are the latest in more than 200 products cut in price by the discounter in recent months in an effort to pass on easing inflationary pressure to shoppers.

“We will always stand by our promise to keep our prices as low as possible for customers and this latest round of price cuts proves just that,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“That promise applies to everything from household essentials to high-quality groceries, all of which we want to make accessible to everyone, and it’s why we continue to see shoppers switch to Aldi.”

This summer was marked by a series of rounds of price cuts on some of the most frequently bought grocery lines from all major supermarkets, as they sought to highlight their efforts to help shoppers.

New data from Kantar this week showed grocery price inflation falling for the seventh month in a row, to 11% for the four weeks to 1 October 2023. The price of butter was down 16p compared with a year earlier.

Here’s the full list of Aldi’s latest price cuts: