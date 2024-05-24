Aldi has made a new round of price cuts, lowering the cost of 45 fruit & veg products.
The reduced lines include berries, oranges, tomatoes and fresh salad, and collectively represent a £34m investment according to Aldi.
Avocados and peppers are also included, with prices dropping an average 11%.
It follows a pledge by Aldi earlier this year to “cut more prices than ever before in 2024”.
“We are committed to remaining the UK’s cheapest supermarket while still offering outstanding quality to shoppers,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.
“This latest round of price cuts will see us hammer down prices even further, to help ensure we always offer our customers a wide range of fresh and healthy products at the lowest prices.”
Here’s Aldi’s list of reduced products, which the discounter warned may be subject to some regional variation:
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|
Nature’s Pick Courgettes 500g
|
£1.39
|
£1.29
|
Nature’s Pick Raspberries 225g
|
£2.39
|
£2.29
|
Nature’s Pick Blueberries 400g
|
£3.39
|
£3.29
|
Everyday Essentials Blueberries 125g
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
Nature’s Pick Grapes Snack Pack Seedless 170g
|
£0.99
|
£0.85
|
Nature’s Pick Large Oranges 4pk
|
£1.89
|
£1.69
|
Nature’s Pick Mini Easy Peelers 500g
|
£0.95
|
£0.89
|
Nature’s Pick Unwashed Baby Spinach 450g
|
£1.69
|
£1.49
|
Nature’s Pick Lettuce Romaine Hearts 2pk
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Little Gem Lettuce
|
£0.79
|
£0.75
|
Nature’s Pick Chinese Leaf
|
£1.19
|
£0.99
|
Sweet Mixed Pepper 3pk
|
£1.79
|
£1.69
|
Specially Selected Sweet Pointed Pepper 2pk
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
Nature’s Pick Salad Tomatoes 650g
|
£1.39
|
£1.29
|
Nature’s Pick Beef Tomato Each
|
£0.70
|
£0.59
|
Nature’s Pick On the Vine Sweet Tomatoes 255g
|
£1.19
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Rhubarb 400g
|
£1.19
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Carrot Batons 400g
|
£0.89
|
£0.79
|
Nature’s Pick Crispy Potato Slices 350g
|
£1.09
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Chestnut Button Mushrooms 200g
|
£1.19
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Green Beans 220g
|
£0.89
|
£0.85
|
Specially Selected Extra Fine Beans 200g
|
£1.29
|
£1.19
|
Nature’s Pick Avocado (Each)
|
£0.95
|
£0.89
|
Nature’s Pick Watercress, Spinach and Rocket Salad 80g
|
£0.65
|
£0.59
|
Nature’s Pick Wild Rocket 60g
|
£0.75
|
£0.69
|
Nature’s Pick Baby Leaf Salad 110g
|
£0.89
|
£0.79
|
Nature’s Pick Baby Leaf & Rocket Salad 90g
|
£0.89
|
£0.79
|
Nature’s Pick Bistro Salad 160g
|
£0.75
|
£0.69
|
Nature’s Pick Crispy Leaf Salad 120g
|
£0.79
|
£0.69
|
Nature’s Pick Italian Style Salad 100g
|
£0.79
|
£0.69
|
Nature’s Pick Rainbow Salad 150g
|
£1.39
|
£0.99
|
Nature’s Pick Pomegranate Seeds 80g
|
£0.89
|
£0.79
|
Nature’s Pick Watermelon Fans 300g
|
£1.39
|
£1.29
|
Nature’s Pick Beansprouts 400g
|
£0.89
|
£0.79
|
Ready, Set…Cook! Stir Fry Sauce - Coconut and Lemongrass/Katsu/Teriyaki 175g
|
£0.79
|
£0.65
|
Nature’s Pick Stir Fry - Edamame/ Mushroom 320g
|
£0.95
|
£0.85
|
Nature’s Pick Stir Fry - Oriental/Pepper 320g
|
£0.95
|
£0.85
|
Ready, Set…Cook! Stir Fry Sauces - Sweet Chilli/Plum & Hoisin/Chow Mein 175g
|
£0.79
|
£0.65
|
Nature’s Pick Cauliflower & Broccoli Florets 400g
|
£1.35
|
£1.29
|
Nature’s Pick Trimmed Sprouts 200g
|
£1.19
|
£0.99
|
Everyday Essentials Strawberries 227g
|
£1.49
|
£1.09
|
Specially Selected Piccolo Tomatoes 220g
|
£1.59
|
£1.49
|
Specially Selected Piccolato Tomatoes 220g
|
£1.59
|
£1.49
|
Specially Selected San Marzano Tomatoes
|
£1.59
|
£1.49
|
Specially Selected Amelio Tomatoes 275g
|
£1.59
|
£1.49
|
Specially Selected Plum On The Vine Tomatoes 220g
|
£1.59
|
£1.49
