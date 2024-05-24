Aldi has made a new round of price cuts, lowering the cost of 45 fruit & veg products.

The reduced lines include berries, oranges, tomatoes and fresh salad, and collectively represent a £34m investment according to Aldi.

Avocados and peppers are also included, with prices dropping an average 11%.

It follows a pledge by Aldi earlier this year to “cut more prices than ever before in 2024”.

“We are committed to remaining the UK’s cheapest supermarket while still offering outstanding quality to shoppers,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

“This latest round of price cuts will see us hammer down prices even further, to help ensure we always offer our customers a wide range of fresh and healthy products at the lowest prices.”

Here’s Aldi’s list of reduced products, which the discounter warned may be subject to some regional variation: