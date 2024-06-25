Aldi is to give three newlywed couples up to 60 bottles of wine each to mark David and Victoria Beckham’s 25th anniversary on 4 July.

The free bottles will include Aldi’s Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux, which the discounter claims is comparable to the Château Mouton Rothschild favoured by the Beckhams, which retails at £3,600.

“Aldi’s wine and the Château Mouton Rothschild are from the same region and made from the same blend of grape varieties: cabernet sauvignon and merlot,” said wine expert Sam Caporn.

“They make incredibly good wedding wines, whether served alongside red meat or a summer BBQ.”

To be in with a chance of winning, couples must email Aldi by 25 July with proof of age, date and location of wedding and a 150-word explanation of why they should win. The address is aldiweddingwines@clarioncomms.co.uk