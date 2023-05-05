Aldi is claiming a first among major UK retailers with the introduction of fully recyclable own label handwash packaging.

The discounter has removed glass and metal components from the pumps, which it says means the plastic packaging can be disposed with household recycling.

The move would make 200 tonnes of packaging a year easier to recycle, according to the supermarket.

“Reducing waste is incredibly important to us and our customers, and we will not stop looking for ways to improve our packaging to ensure shoppers know they are making a more environmentally friendly choices when buying their everyday products,” said Aldi plastics and packaging director Luke Emery.

Aldi last year also switched to cardboard packaging for its own-brand porridge pots and introduced coffee pod recycling.

However, The Grocer revealed in November that Aldi was struggling to deliver on a commitment to make all own label packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022, thanks to a lack of viable alternatives for a remaining 1%, including soak pads for fresh meat and laminated paper for block butter.