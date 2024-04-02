Aldi has pledged to cut “more prices than ever before” in 2024, and top the £380m it invested in lowering prices in 2023.

The discounter has already invested more than £125m in cutting the price of around 500 products since the start of the year, representing about a quarter of its range and around a third of its fruit & veg.

It will now “continue cutting prices across a wide range of products wherever possible throughout the rest of the year”, according to the supermarket.

“We know shoppers remain under pressure from the cost of living, which is why we remain laser-focused on offering the lowest possible prices,” said Aldi UK & Ireland CEO Giles Hurley.

“We are investing more than ever before in lowering prices, and we will continue to do whatever it takes to keep grocery prices as low as possible for the millions of customers that shop with us.”

The renewed price pledge comes a week after Kantar data revealed Aldi was growing more slowly than the total market. The discounter’s sales were up 3.1% year on year in the 12 weeks to 17 March 2024, compared with the 4.2% growth of all the major grocers combined.