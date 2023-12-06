Aldi has entered the Christmas dinner wars with the cheapest deal yet, serving six people for £14.

At £13.48, not only is it the cheapest outright but also the cheapest per person, with the Christmas main course working out at £2.25 each.

It’s also cheaper than Aldi’s deal for six people last year, which came in at £16.32.

Aldi’s latest move follows B&M-owned Heron Foods boasting a “market leading” price of £15 for a family Christmas dinner. But unlike Aldi’s deal, Heron Foods’ only promises to serve four, and comes with an 800g frozen turkey joint, while Aldi’s includes a 2kg British Small Whole Fresh Turkey.

Aldi’s deal also includes Yorkshire puddings, pigs in blankets, potatoes, carrots, parsnips, brussels sprouts and red cabbage.

Last week, Sainsbury’s announced a £19.41 fresh Christmas dinner for six, working out at £3.24 a head. Unlike Aldi and Heron Foods, Sainsbury’s has included a dessert. However, the Sainsbury’s deal is available only to Nectar card holders.

Asda is offering a frozen Christmas main course for six for £25, working out at £4.17 a head.

Aldi is also promising a ‘Christmas Price Lock’ which will see the price of festive staples such as whole turkey crowns, pigs in blankets, Christmas puddings, and festive vegetables remain the same as they were in 2022.

The discounter says its fresh turkey lines will be even cheaper, at just £3.75 per kg this Christmas.

Here’s what’s in the £13.48 Aldi Christmas dinner for six: