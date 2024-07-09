Aldi has revealed the location of 11 stores set to open in “the coming months” as it works towards adding 35 new branches throughout 2024 in a £550m investment.

New stores in Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire and Olney Park in Milton Keynes are set to open in the next month, while towns including Aberdare in Wales, Broughty Ferry in Dundee and Leytonstone in London can also expect a new Aldi soon.

Each new store is expected to create around 40 new jobs, with assistants receiving a sector-leading entry-level hourly rate of £12.40 nationally or £13.65 within the M25.

Aldi currently has about 1,010 UK stores and is aiming to grow the estate to 1,500, though it has not set a timeframe on the ambition. The discounter set the new target as it opened its 1,000th in September last year.

“At Aldi, we want to ensure that high-quality yet affordable food is available to everyone, which is why we are continuing to expand across the UK,” said Aldi UK real estate MD Jonathan Neale.

“We have already opened several new stores this year, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire and Newport in Wales to Castle Gresley in Derbyshire and High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, and now we’re excited to bring Aldi to even more communities over the coming months.”

These are the locations next in line for an Aldi store: