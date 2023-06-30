Aldi is next week set to stage its first supplier conference since overtaking Morrisons last year to become the UK’s fourth-biggest supermarket.

The discounter is set to welcome more than 1,000 attendees on Tuesday 4 July at the ICC Birmingham, where it will update on trading performance and growth plans.

It will be the first face-to-face Aldi supplier event since 2018.

Senior executives due to address the conference include Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley, along with Aldi buying MD Julie Ashfield.

Group MDs Niall O’Connor and Dan Ronald, MD of national buying Jonathan Neale and Aldi South Group MD of global sourcing Belinda May Ball are also due to appear.

More than 200 Aldi staff are to attend, representing the buying team and support functions such as sustainability and supply chain management.

The afternoon will provide the opportunity for suppliers to network with key contacts, as well as a series of breakout sessions on specific categories including beers, wines and spirits, produce and horticulture and non-food Specialbuys.

“We are really excited to be holding this face-to-face event with suppliers for the first time since before the pandemic,” said Ashfield.

“It has been a busy few years for Aldi, and we couldn’t have achieved the growth and success that we have without the partnership of our suppliers.

“Next week is a great opportunity to thank them in person for their continued support, and to share our vision for how we can build even closer relationships as we continue our growth journey and work together to make great-quality, sustainable products affordable for all.”

Guy Ousey, head of audience engagement at IGD, which is hosting the event, said: “This is a great event for any suppliers who trade with, or are looking to trade with, Aldi in the UK. It is a great way to make connections and find out how you can help them deliver their growth ambitions and yours.”

Full details can be found at igd.com/Events/Aldi-Supplier-Conference.