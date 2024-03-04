Aldi has extended its sponsorship of Team GB for another eight years, taking the partnership up to the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

The discounter has been the official supermarket of Team GB since 2015, with the last extension, in 2019, taking the partnership to the Paris Olympics later this year.

The new extension means Aldi will also now support Team GB athletes through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well as the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games and the 2030 Winter Games.

The partnership has seen Aldi work with Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes on a school-based education programme aiming to teach children about affordable healthy eating. Called Get Set to Eat Fresh, the programme has reached 2.6 million young people since 2015 and is aiming to top three million by the end of this year.

The extended partnership will also see athletes continue to receive monthly food shopping vouchers from Aldi as they act as ambassadors for the supermarket. They include gymnast Max Whitlock, rower Helen Glover, weightlifter Emily Campbell, boxer Delicious Orie, swimmer Duncan Scott, and freestyle BMX rider Kieran Reilly.

“We are thrilled to be extending our support for these talented British athletes by joining them on their journey to the next three Olympic Games,” said Aldi UK marketing director Kyrsten Halley.

“Team GB shares our core values of making sure that healthy, quality food is available to everyone, and with their help we believe we can inspire even more young people to adopt healthy eating habits and make healthier lifestyle choices.”

Team GB commercial director Tim Ellerton said: “Aldi has been a fantastic support to Team GB for almost a decade, so we are delighted to be extending our partnership even further.

“Aldi provides a brilliant example of a strong, focused brand which aligns perfectly with Team GB’s objectives. This partnership helps to support our Olympic athletes and enables them to inspire future generations with their passion for sport and wellbeing.

“We are determined to make a real impact through this partnership and look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together in the lead up to Olympic Games for many years to come.”