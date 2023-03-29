Aldi is to donate up to 400,000 to meals charities, community groups and food banks to help people in need during the Easter school holidays.

The donations will be made through Aldi’s redistribution partner Neighbourly, which links stores with local charities and community groups.

At least a quarter of the donations will go to causes supporting children, according to the discounter.

“We understand that the school holidays can be an especially challenging time for families, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis,” said Aldi UK corporate responsibility director Liz Fox.

“Neighbourly and the organisations they work with carry out such vital work in the community, so we’re proud to be able to support them in their efforts to help those who may be struggling.”

Neighbourly CEO Steve Butterworth said: “The impact of the cost-of-living crisis has intensified, meaning that the demand on foodbanks is continuing to increase, particularly during the school holidays.

“The donations from Aldi are a lifeline for many and provide the essential boost good causes need to continue supporting their local communities.”

Earlier this week, Aldi announced it would donate 10 tonnes of cereal and 5,000 gallons of milk to food banks to support adults skipping meals during the school Easter holidays.

The supermarket has donated over 30 million meals to charities and foodbanks since first partnering with Neighbourly in 2019.