Aldi is set to open 35 stores across the UK this year, including in Preston and Derby later this month.

Other places in line for a new Aldi include Bardon in Leicestershire, Castle Gresley in Derbyshire, High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, and Bristol.

Aldi opened its 1,000th UK store in September last year, in Woking, Surrey while setting a new long-term aim of having 1,500.

The discounter is set to invest £550m in expanding its UK footprint this year, while creating about 40 jobs per new store.

Aldi attracted more new customers than any other supermarket in the 12 months to 17 March, according to Kantar.

However, in the 12 weeks to the same date it was only the seventh fastest growing, with sales up 3.1% year on year, behind Ocado’s 9.5%, Lidl’s 8.8%, Sainsbury’s 6.7%, Tesco’s 5.8%, Waitrose’s 3.9% and Morrisons’ 3.6%. Aldi’s market stood at 9.8%, down slightly from 9.9% a year earlier.

In the 12 weeks to 3 September last year, Aldi was the fastest growing supermarket, and had been so for five months in a row.

“After attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months, we’re more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country,” said Aldi UK MD of national real estate Jonathan Neale.

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi.”