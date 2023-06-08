Aldi is to open five new stores within five weeks, in its first estate expansion push of 2023.

The discounter is set to open two stores – in Southampton and Whittlesey – this month, followed by a further three in early July, in Castle Donington, Norwich and Porthcawl.

Each store will create about 40 new jobs on average, according to Aldi.

“Demand for Aldi has never been higher, and more than two-thirds of British households already shop with us,” said Aldi UK real estate director George Brown.

“However, there are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option and we’re committed to changing that, giving even more people access to our award-winning products at unbeatable prices.

“To meet that demand, we are investing in new stores up and down the country and won’t stop until we’ve made quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.”

Aldi’s estate has been standing at “more than 990 stores” since the start of the year. It aims to open 40 new stores in total this year, but weighted towards the second half.

It is expected to reach the landmark of its 1,000th UK store in quarter three.

As revealed by The Grocer in February, Lidl has scaled back its projected new store openings from the usual 50 a year to 25 for 2023, while it focuses on warehouse expansion.

However, so far in 2023 Lidl has outpaced Aldi on expansion, with 15 of those 25 opened by April. Lidl’s estate stands at over 960 stores.

Aldi has committed to investing more than £400m in store development throughout 2023. Its entry-level hourly pay for store assistants is £11 nationally, and £12.45 inside the M25, with paid breaks included – rising to £11.40 and £12.85 respectively from July.