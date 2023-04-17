Aldi is to provide training for all its managers on how to better support, collaborate with and act as an advocate for workers from minority groups.

More than 800 managers in stores, warehouses and offices will receive ‘alllyship’ training aimed at enabling them to create a more inclusive workplace.

It follows Aldi’s launch of an ‘allyship guide’ earlier this year. The guide provides employees with information on how they can act as an ally to anyone who has experienced societal barriers, such as those from minority religions or racial and ethnic groups, those with LGBTQ+ identities and those living with a disability.

“We’re always looking for ways to better support our colleagues, and providing training for our managers is a significant step we can take to assist them and their teams in becoming allies,” said Aldi UK diversity & inclusion director Richard Shuttleworth.

“Fostering a positive work environment for all our colleagues is about everyday actions, and implementing this training is just another of the many ways we are committed to helping achieve that.”

The allyship guide forms part of a diversity and inclusion strategy at Aldi labelled ‘Embrace’, focused on ensuring the retailer is a respectful, supportive and representative place to work.

The discounter also provided staff with diversity webinars last year, with more set to follow over the next few months.