Aldi is extending its ‘Super 6’ fruit & veg promotion to ‘Super 7’, with a proportion of sales of the seventh item going to charity.

The promotion currently sees six fruit & veg lines offered at a discounted price, with the lineup refreshed fortnightly. From this Thursday, a Little Gem lettuce will be added as the seventh item, with 7p from every sale going to Aldi’s charity partner the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi said it aimed to raise awareness of the fact seven teenagers and young adults were diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK, as well as raise funds to support those affected.

The discounter has raised over £8m for the Teenage Cancer Trust since partnering with the charity in 2017.

“Teenage Cancer Trust does such a vital job of caring for young people affected by cancer, and our new Super 7 campaign aims to raise awareness of all that they do,” said Aldi UK sustainability director Liz Fox.

“Without donations they won’t be able to make a difference to so many young lives, and we are incredibly grateful to our colleagues and customers for helping us in our fundraising efforts so far.”