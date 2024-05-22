Sainsbury’s has reduced the price of Tony’s Chocolonely single bars by more than 25%, following allegations of shrinkflation.

The previous 47g single-serve Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt bars Sainsbury’s used to sell appear to have disappeared from the retailer’s shelves, and were replaced by 35g versions at the same shelf price of £1.35 last weekend.

As a result of their pricing, the 35g chocolate bars were 34.3% more expensive per 100g in the retailer than the 47g ones.

One shopper took to X to complain of the change. “Tony’s Chocolonely experiencing huge shrinkflation,” he wrote.

Tony’s Chocolonely experiencing huge shrinkflation. Noticed that the single serving milk chocolate bar in Sainsbury’s yesterday was in a new packet - turns out it’s also 30% smaller, at 35g now. The ticket on the shelf still said 50g. Same price, of course. — Rhys Morgan (@rhysmorgan) May 18, 2024

“Noticed that the single serving milk chocolate bar in Sainsbury’s yesterday was in a new packet… Same price, of course.”

Tony’s UK & Ireland MD Ben Greensmith told The Grocer the 35g bars had been introduced alongside the 47g format with the intention of making the chocolate “even more accessible with a smaller pack size and at a lower price point”.

“The rrp of this product is 90p so it offers even better value per gram than our 47g bar range at rrp £1.35.

“Our reduced pricing to the retailers reflects this, but of course rrps are at the sole discretion of the retailer.”

Sainsbury’s today (22 May) updated the price of the 35g Tony’s bars to £1 on its website, following requests by The Grocer to comment on the move.