Asda has become the latest supermarket to launch a discounter pricing scheme, but the first to match both Aldi and Lidl prices.

Its new discounter price match launched today and will become a permanent addition to its pricing strategy as it seeks to return to the position of the UK’s second-biggest supermarket.

Asda will price match Aldi and Lidl on 287 comparable grocery products and has reduced prices by an average of 17% – to match whichever discounter has the lowest price on these products.

The scheme incudes a host of core household staples such as milk, bread, cheese, tea, coffee, fresh meat, fresh fruit & vegetables, baked beans, pasta, rice and breakfast cereals in the discounter price match.

While the range is smaller than Tesco’s Aldi Price Match, for example, which covers more than 500 products, it is making a big play of the fact that the scheme also includes Lidl.

Of the 287 core products involved, 224 have decreased in price, 58 products are unchanged as they were already the same price as the lowest equivalent product at the discounter, and just five products have gone up in price.

Asda said 35 of the reductions were to match Lidl prices, which it insisted showed the inclusion of Lidl was more than a gimmick.

It is understood the scheme has been planned for several months. It is seen as a major plank in the recovery of Asda under the Issa brothers.

The idea preceded the appointment of Asda’s chief customer officer David Hills from Aldi in September, though he is seen as the ideal man to oversee the project.

“Asda has over 50 years heritage as the customer champion, and we understand we have an important role to play in local communities to help families get the most from their budgets,” said Hills.

“We have launched Aldi and Lidl Price Match to help them save both time and money.

”Our customers can trust that they will get uncompromising value every day at Asda and George – on everything from food and clothing to homeware and Cashpot rewards, as well as the lowest prices on supermarket fuel. And because we know their time is as stretched as their budget, we’re making shopping with us as easy as possible – whether that’s in our large stores, our growing Asda Express convenience stores or online.”