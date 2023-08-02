Asda has launched a £1.2m refresh of its food to go range, including 47 new lines and 18 improved products, as it looks to improve its quality perceptions.

It said it was aiming for a more modern feel and for shoppers to “reappraise the quality” of Asda’s food to go proposition.

The move coincides with Asda’s move to grow its convenience operation, with plans for more than 200 Asda On the Move stores across the UK by the end of the year.

Asda said the move was its biggest investment in the category for six years, with food to go a key priority in its efforts to improve its perception among consumers on quality.

As well as new products, the range has been given new packaging, which Asda said was designed to bring more colour and excitement to the fixture.

“This is Asda’s biggest reset in the food-to-go category in six years and we’ve invested in quality improvements to ensure customers are inspired by our breadth of choice, and exciting on-trend flavours, alongside the classics done exceptionally well,” said Asda own brand senior manager Joanna Johnson.

“Growing our convenience offer is a key pillar in our strategy to becoming the UK’s number two retailer, so we’re excited to see how this range plays an integral role in this growth as we progress our roll out of Asda Express stores over the next 12 months.”