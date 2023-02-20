Asda has announced a 10% pay increase for store staff in what it said was a record investment for the supermarket in its workers.

The move will apply to 115,000 hourly-paid workers, with rates rising to £11.00 per hour from April and £11.11 per hour from July, compared to today’s national rate of £10.10 per hour.

Asda stressed the new rates exceeded national living wage and real living wage rates. The move follows an 8% pay increase for hourly-paid retail roles during 2022.

It takes Asda from bottom of the big four supermarket pay league to joint-top with Aldi.

All eligible hourly-paid store colleagues who have been with Asda for more than three months will also receive a bonus payment for 2022, with the amount to be confirmed at the end of February and paid to staff in March.

However, the news comes after moves were announced last month to remove more than 200 night shift manager roles and switch more than 4,000 night workers from overnight to morning and twilight shifts, with a reduction in premiums, as part of a major shake-up of store operations.

“We appreciate the great job our store colleagues do representing Asda while serving customers day in and day out,” said Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner. “We know rising living costs are affecting customers and colleagues alike and recognise we have a responsibility to support them during these challenging times. This is why we have made a record investment of £141m to increase pay for retail colleagues by 10% this year.”