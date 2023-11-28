Asda has sold more than 120,000 £1 meals to over-60s since it launched the initiative on 1 November, it has revealed.

The supermarket said the initiative, which was brought back this month, having been initially launched a year ago, had proven a vital lifeline for many older people struggling because of the cost of living crisis.

The scheme, which includes soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee, was first run in November 2022 for two months in a bid to support older customers disproportionately affected by soaring living costs.

The scheme will run until February alongside Asda’s ‘Kids Eat for £1’ offer, which it said continued to be “hugely popular”, with more than two million meals served since its launch in June 2022..

The latest figures from Asda’s Income Tracker reveal that despite annual growth, disposable income still falls below pre-crisis levels by 9%, with households having to consider their spending over the festive period more than they did before the pandemic.

“We know winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they continue to worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and on a fixed income,” said Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford.

“We have served over 120,000 meals in the last three weeks to the over-60s, which shows the importance of this initiative for our customers. By bringing the deal back for 2023 and extending it until February, we hope it will continue to support many more across the winter months and especially for those who need it most.”