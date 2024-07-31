Asda has unveiled a preview of its upcoming 540-product Christmas food range for 2024, blending festive classics with fresh innovations. The range includes traditional turkey dinners alongside alternative centrepieces like a slow-cooked beef shin, and a Welsh lamb shoulder with stuffing in the supermarket’s signature flavour for the festive season this year: fig, whisky and spiced honey.

“We’ve injected exciting innovation as well as bolstered quality across all of our ranges this year, whilst continuing to deliver uncompromising value, but what I’m most excited about is seeing our new Exceptional range make its Christmas debut,” said VP of own brand at Asda, Sam Dickson.

“We first launched Exceptional earlier in the year and customers are already loving it – it’s a range that has quality ingredients and taste at its heart, so it’s perfect for festive indulgence.”

For party hosts, Asda has introduced new spreads such as the Fantastic Grazing Board and a Charcuter-wreath. Vegans haven’t been left out, with the retailer’s plant-based OMV range returning with options like Whole No Turkey and new additions including No Smoked Salmon and cranberry-topped No Pork Pies.

The fig, whisky, and spiced honey signature flavour will be featured in 16 products this year. Asda will also be relaunching its Christmas Saver Cashpot in the Rewards app, allowing customers to save for their festive shop