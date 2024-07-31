Asda has unveiled a preview of its upcoming 540-product Christmas food range for 2024, blending festive classics with fresh innovations. The range includes traditional turkey dinners alongside alternative centrepieces like a slow-cooked beef shin, and a Welsh lamb shoulder with stuffing in the supermarket’s signature flavour for the festive season this year: fig, whisky and spiced honey.
“We’ve injected exciting innovation as well as bolstered quality across all of our ranges this year, whilst continuing to deliver uncompromising value, but what I’m most excited about is seeing our new Exceptional range make its Christmas debut,” said VP of own brand at Asda, Sam Dickson.
“We first launched Exceptional earlier in the year and customers are already loving it – it’s a range that has quality ingredients and taste at its heart, so it’s perfect for festive indulgence.”
For party hosts, Asda has introduced new spreads such as the Fantastic Grazing Board and a Charcuter-wreath. Vegans haven’t been left out, with the retailer’s plant-based OMV range returning with options like Whole No Turkey and new additions including No Smoked Salmon and cranberry-topped No Pork Pies.
The fig, whisky, and spiced honey signature flavour will be featured in 16 products this year. Asda will also be relaunching its Christmas Saver Cashpot in the Rewards app, allowing customers to save for their festive shop
Exceptional Slow-Cooked Beef Shin
A half-cut British beef shin, slow-cooked for 10 hours until tender. Seasoned with Cornish sea salt and cracked black pepper, the beef is served with a rich bone marrow and Chianti red wine gravy.
Exceptional Welsh Lamb Shoulder with Fig, Whisky & Spiced Honey Stuffing
Boneless and hand-prepared by butchers, the lamb shoulder is topped with a sticky fig chutney and rich lamb jus, topped with sweet apricots.
Fantastic Grazing Board
Grazing platter with an assortment of cured charcuterie meats, iberico cheese, spicy chilli cheese, stuffed baby peppers, green olives, sea salt and black pepper breadsticks, chive and onion twists, and a slow-roasted tomato, chilli, and garlic dip.
Charcuter-wreath
An easy-to-assemble, DIY wreath with Italian milano salami, prosciutto, manchego cheese triangles, mini pickled cornichons and sweet red pepper drops – a Christmas showstopper.
Exceptional Butter Chicken Samosas
Hand-folded pastry, double-battered for an extra crispy finish, with chicken thighs in a butter chicken sauce.
Exceptional Black Tiger Tempura Prawns
Prawns cooked in a light and airy tempura batter.
OMV Whole No Turkey
‘Whole’ vegan turkey made using soya protein to create a lean, white ‘breast’ meat alternative, dark ‘leg’ meat and golden, crisp ‘skin’. Garnished with a slice of lemon.
OMV No Smoked Salmon
Made with rice flour, salmon-style pieces are seasons for a sweet and smoky flavour.
OMV Cranberry Topped No Pork Pies
Topped with a tangy cranberry sauce with a festive finish, mini pies are made of seasoned pea protein and wrapped in golden pastry.
Exceptional Panettone
Using traditional methods with a mother dough of over 50 years old, the Exceptional Panettone is filled with sultanas and candied orange then baked.
The Extra Special Raspberry, Pistachio & Passionfruit Pavlova Wreath
Made with free-range egg and British cream. Slow-baked and hand-decorated with raspberries, pistachio pieces, raspberry compote and tangy passionfruit cream.
