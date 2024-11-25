Attest

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London and New York, Attest is a consumer research platform that makes doing regular research less of a big deal. Attest’s easy-to-use, self-serve dashboard is coupled with on-demand research expertise.

Some of the notable brands leveraging continuous insights to harness the ever-changing consumer landscape include Unilever, Sainsbury’s, Nestle, Burger King, Premier Foods, Oatly, and Ocado among many others. To date, Attest has raised >$100 million in venture capital with backing from investors such as Kismet, Schroders, and NEA. To learn more about Attest, visit www.askattest.com.