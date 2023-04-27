Axonify
Axonify is the proven workforce enablement solution that gives employees everything they need to learn, connect and get things done. It starts with brain science and AI to drive knowledge retention through bite-sized microlearning and daily intelligent reinforcement. Embedded two-way communication and feedback ensure staff is engaged and informed, no matter the scale of the organisation. With an industry-leading 83% engagement rate, Axonify is used by companies to deliver next-level CX, higher sales, improved workplace safety and lower turnover.
- Webinar
Retail is rapidly losing talent. What’s the solution?
Recruiting and retaining talent has never been more critical within UK grocery as a perfect storm of factors – from Brexit, to the pandemic and shifting worker priorities – fuels a major labour shortage in many retail roles. So, how can grocers overcome the challenges, and build a robust, resilient workforce?