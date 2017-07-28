Benedict Cooper
Freelance writer
- News
Compass commits to ethical fish sourcing with SSC membership
Foodservice provider joins Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Birds eye in signing up to voluntary code of conduct…
- News
British American Tobacco reports falling cigarette sales
But profits were up amid post-Brexit currency fluctuations
- News
Wilko blames 'severe economic headwinds' for profit slump
Like-for-like sales were up 1% in its 2016/17 financial year
- News
Carbon Trust scheme to encourage energy-efficient innovation
The programme has received £9.2m of funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- News
Pladis and Unite sign apprentices partnership
Fifty apprentices will be taken on in new engineering roles
- News
The Eighth Day health food co-op wins Fair Tax Mark status
Other retailers that have already been accredited include the Co-op, Lush and Richer Sounds
- News
Plastic-free supermarket aisles backed by 91% of shoppers
Shoppers aged over 65 were most supportive of the initiative
- News
Royal Mint urges retailers to prepare for pound coin changeover
From 15 October the round pound coin will cease to be legal tender
- News
British American Tobacco ties up $49.4bn Reynolds deal
British American Tobacco has completed the acquisition of Reynolds American in a “transformational” deal as part of its long-term growth strategy.
- News
Morrisons raises £1m for children and young people with cancer
The money has been raised in partnership with cancer charity CLIC Sargent
- News
Bridgethorne to benefit GroceryAid with special workshops
Funds raised from one-day training workshops in October will go towards the industry charity
- News
Gist buys 80,000 sq ft distribution centre near Motherwell
Move is part of a drive to step up its temperature-controlled food logistics operations…
- News
AF Blakemore marks centenary with environmental drive
Staff members volunteered in litter collections and community clear-ups
- News
Tesco signs up to Greenpeace Detox clothing initiative
Greenpeace has been leading the Detox campaign since 2011 in a drive to encourage retailers and manufacturers to eradicate hazardous chemicals
- News
Parfetts 5.5% sales growth driven by strong final quarter
Cash & carry wholesaler Parfetts has posted a 5.5% hike in like-for-like sales in its end of year results
- News
Lidl and Aldi square up in back-to-school price battle
It follows a similar clash last year
- News
Independents falling short in tobacco shopper ID requests
16% of all the retailers inspected had no training in place
- News
SSP Group sees sales grow as air passenger numbers rise
Travel concession operator SSP Group has reported like-for-like sales growth of 3.6% in its third quarter results and a 21.7% jump in total group revenues.
- News
Supermarket real estate transactions on the up, data reveals
Real estate transaction volumes in the supermarket sector increased by 20% in the first half of 2017
- News
Card payments overtake cash as payment technology advances
The amount spent in cash in 2016 fell by 4.9% compared with the previous year said the BRC