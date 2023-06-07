A new automation system for customs declarations promises to reduce the customs process for trucks carrying multiple products into the UK in a bid to make imports more efficient ahead of the upcoming Brexit checks.

North-east based Casper Customs has developed “revolutionary” software that can significantly speed up customs declaration processes for British importers, helping reduce costs for food businesses gearing up for incremental bills once new border checks start rolling out in October.

Casper said its ‘Flytta’ technology has “significantly expedited the time-consuming process, reducing it from an average of 90 minutes based on one truck with 3,000 different products, to a mere 90 seconds”.

“The traditional customs declaration process has long been a bottleneck for importers, resulting in delays, increased costs, and reduced efficiency,” Casper MD Nikki Sayer said.

“Our advanced automation system has revolutionised this critical stage of importation, streamlining operations and delivering immense benefits to importers, particularly those dealing with fmcg goods.”

The reduction in processing time ensures goods can swiftly enter the market, saving companies time and money.

By eliminating manual data entry and introducing automated checks, the system also minimises the likelihood of errors in customs declarations – resulting in fewer rejections and fines for importers.

It also encourages the phasing out of paperwork, which the government has vouched for as part of a wider push for automation of border processes.

“With shorter turnaround times, importers can now avoid unnecessary storage fees, expedite the delivery of goods, and maintain lean inventories,” Sayer said.

“These cost savings are particularly crucial during a cost of living crisis, allowing importers of fmcg goods to navigate challenging economic conditions more effectively.”

Casper Customs, the first legally designated customs site operator in the UK for the Teesside Freeport, has been working with HMRC on the Border Target Operating Model as part of the 2025 Border Strategy – the government’s plan to make the UK border “the most effective in the world”.

Several companies operating in the food industry have been scrambling to come up with solutions that will help ease the burden of the upcoming post-Brexit red tape on goods entering the UK.

From October 2023, all goods entering Britain will have to undergo stricter customs and border checks as the final stages of Brexit begin materialising.

The Grocer has previously reported the new checks could result in food companies forking out millions of pounds more a year, the costs of which could end up making groceries more expensive for Brits.