The Cambridge Food Company, trading as Cheese+, has recalled several of its cheeses due to listeria contamination fears.

It has recalled more than 25 lines of cheese that may have been cross-contaminated with listeria monocytogenes from a contaminated batch of baronet cheese.

The company last month recalled its stock of The Old Cheese Room baronet and baby baronet soft cheeses due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes in some batches.

Cambridge Food Co has now recalled further cut cheese products with the use-by date on or before 14 April from wholesale customers over fears they may contain listeria monocytogenes.

Customers have been told not to eat the recalled products.

The FSA has warned that symptoms caused by listeria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe.

Those over 65 years of age, pregnant women, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems, are more vulnerable to illness.

To date, one person has died following the outbreak – with three cases of the illness confirmed by the food safety watchdog.

Cambridge Food Co said it would not be sending out any cheese until after the Easter weekend, while recalls take place and cleaning and disinfecting continued at the dairy.

Somerset Cheese Company last week recalled some lines following the presence of listeria in its Pennard Red goats cheese, though the company stressed it was at a low level.

The directors confirmed that the incident was not linked to any other outbreaks.