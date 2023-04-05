Root Zero, the carbon neutral potato brand, has undergone a packaging revamp and run an out-of-home advertising campaign supporting its listings in Waitrose stores across London.

The Puffin Produce potato brand has introduced a new pack size (1.5kg) and redesigned its packaging, which continues to be plastic-free and fully recyclable.

“We’ve used the redesign to highlight the fact that our potatoes are grown in Wales, to showcase some of the great work our farmers are doing to reduce our carbon footprint and support biodiversity, and to help customers cut their food waste,” said Huw Thomas, CEO of Puffin Produce.

Alongside the new packaging launch, Root Zero ran a campaign across 300 digital advertising sites across London in March.

It trialled new streamed ad delivery technology with the push, which reduces data transfer and the associated carbon emissions in line with its sustainability goals.

The campaign centred on a “superhero spud” character which shared the message to “feel a bit more hero for choosing Root Zero”.

Root Zero potatoes are grown sustainably by farmers who are working to minimise carbon emissions, protect soil health and support biodiversity.

The company has measured every contribution to the potatoes’ carbon footprint – from the power used on the farm to the transport used to take them to the supermarket, even down to customers cooking them at home.

Puffin Produce has also joined the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to reducing its emissions by 46% by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C.

Since launching 18 months ago, the brand said it had sold nearly 1.1 million kg of Root Zero potatoes.

“We hope that with more shoppers picking up a bag of our sustainable spuds, we can accelerate our plans to tackle the impact of the food industry on climate change, one bag at a time,” Thomas added.

Root Zero is available nationwide from Waitrose and Co-op stores.