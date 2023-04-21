Unilever has teamed up with Superdrug to launch a campaign aimed at tackling hygiene poverty.

The personal care giant is donating one Dove product to hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks for every two of its products bought by one shopper at Superdrug, either in-store or online. All Dove deodorants, body washes and skincare products are included.

Over 400 Superdrug stores across the UK will host promotional fixtures featuring scannable QR codes that will direct shoppers to Beauty Banks’ website, where they can find out more about the charity and its work to end hygiene poverty.

The promotion launched on 19 April and will run until 16 May.

“We know that hygiene poverty remains a significant issue in the UK and affects the physical and mental wellbeing of many,” said Unilever UK&I general manager Chris Barron.

“We want to be able to make a real change at scale, which is why we are working with two influential partners to make this a reality,” Barron added.

Superdrug has already installed 100 Beauty Banks donation bins across across its estate of stores, in which shoppers can drop off items that are then distributed to local charities.

“We have been working with Beauty Banks for the past five years, donating and raising awareness of hygiene poverty, and so it is great to be joining forces with Unilever too,” added Superdrug CCO Simon Comins.

Unilever will support the push through influencer partnerships.

It launched a similar initiative with Boots in June 2021 under the ‘You Buy, We Donate’ strapline, donating one personal care product for every two bought to The Hygiene Bank, across brands including Dove, Tresemmé, Radox, Sure, Lynx and Impulse.