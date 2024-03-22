March marks B Corp month, so I thought it relevant to offer some practical advice on how best to approach the certification process. B Corps are companies that meet the highest standards and levels of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Becoming one is a commitment to using your business as a force for good.

I was first introduced to the concept at a business event about five years ago. I knew it would create a great structure for when we started to think about our people, social and environmental practices in more depth. When we officially got started on the process, we reflected on the purpose and values behind Caleño, looking at potential new policies and processes through this lens, and whether the two were aligned.

Caleño creates joyful moments, whether through our vibrant bottles, or affinity to upbeat music and salsa. We wanted this to extend to all our operations, including our team. So, we asked ourselves, how can be we make Caleño one of the most joyful places to work? We listened to our employees on what policies they truly valued. As a remote-first business, we additionally committed to quarterly residentials (team days) that involved reviewing quarterly plans, and spending quality time together. I’ve never laughed so much as on these away days.

Secondly, as a female-founded business with family roots, tropical ingredients and a brand journey embedded in Colombia, we also talked about how we might give back to this community. We were introduced to a charity called Empower Latam, which supports young Latin Americans in the UK, often from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through this charity we were able to bring in a young female from Colombia to gain her first official work experience in the UK. Through us, she has learnt first-hand the power of social media for SMEs, how to bring new products to market, and manage events – invaluable experience for a university student. Our aim is to make this internship a regular opportunity, so that we may help more young women get a head start on the career ladder.

These are just a few examples of how we took our brand’s mission and purpose and applied it becoming a B Corp. It’s a process that’s unique to every business and a matter of figuring out what feels most authentic and relevant to you.