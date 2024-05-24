Arguments are part of working life. We’ve all been there, when all hell breaks loose on what was a seemingly routine project. Both sides take up intransient positions. We can’t concentrate on what we’re doing and we seek validation by dragging in other colleagues.

Even worse are the keyboard warrior spats. Again, we’ve all done it. Just this side of aggressive, yet passive enough that we can use the absence of tone as a defence, should we need it. “Oh, that’s not what I meant” – said with the innocence of Little Red Riding Hood.

Some conflict is good and should be encouraged, however. Psychologist Bruce Tuckman, the guy who came up with the team stages of Forming, Storming, Norming, and Performing, knew a team could never get beyond stage one if they were too nice to each other.

Equally, getting through stage two was also essential if they wanted to get anywhere. It’s about getting through the storming stage without creating floods so bad that the team cannot fix what was broken by the rain.

Conflict management tips are plentiful online. Yet, in my most recent LinkedIn poll, you voted in droves that of all the soft skills, conflict had the least amount of advice and help available.

Strange. I believe the reason is that the advice is generally along the lines of: take a breath, go for a walk, see it from the other person’s perspective. Really? I don’t want to. I’m right!

So, where does that leave us when the advice just doesn’t work? Reduce your conflicts by 20% and your escalations by 50%: