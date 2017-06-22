Clive Black
Dr Clive Black is head of research at Shore Capital Stockbrokers.
Amazon: a grocery player, indeed
The world of grocery retailing was delivered quite a surprise on Friday 16 June by Amazon…
Dysfunctional delay at CMA
The CMA must be so very busy at the moment
A chance to shout out
It took a Bristolian to sum up the national reaction: “You’re joking – not another one!”
Will inflation revive promotions?
Inflation is back in the UK food system, confirmed by the ONS CPI data for February 2017
Shape the post-Brexit things to come
Change brings volatility but also opportunity and in the emerging environment
Tesco-Booker doesn't click
The proposed merger of Booker and Tesco is very big news for the smaller store end of British grocery retail
2017 brings a lot of political 'unknown unknowns'
2016 was a year when politics drove a potentially changing economic and business climate
The 2016 winners and losers of British grocery
Not content with Leicester City, Brexit or Trump-town, the year ends with a mauling of Italy’s Renzi
Suppliers should note history when chasing cost recovery
Hiking prices and expecting promotions to drive volumes is not the future, it is the past
UK faces a labour challenge for 'British jobs'
Theresa May has started to put some flesh on the bones on the deservedly much-maligned phrase ‘Brexit means Brexit’
UK grocery Armageddon is cancelled
It is not a given that a price-only strategy would improve the profit sustainability of Asda
Post-Brexit, we need a gutsy plan for rebuilding the UK
We policy to improve, for once, the supply-side productivity, capability and capacity of the UK
Post-Brexit food market may be calmer than some feared
Sterling has been more resilient than prior market consensus, helping to shield consumers
Amazon has time to learn for Fresh success
The waiting is over, well at least for the burghers of Hackney & Knightsbridge
Walmart wakes up to Asda
As Walmart sharpens its language about Asda’s “disappointing” performance, Clive Black looks at the likely impact on the wider UK grocery market
Tesco Farms range is a key component of a credible fightback
Some Tesco-phobes protested this was some form of sharp practice
Sainsbury's Argos deal risks complications from CMA
Sainsbury’s deal to acquire Argos is a broadly encouraging one to our minds
Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco give cause for optimism
The British superstore operators have been a virtual no-go area for investors for some years
David Potts' deal with Amazon is an accomplished move
David Potts has shown his skill, expertise and experience in extending Morrisons’ ecommerce reach…
How will Black Friday evolve?
Black Friday poses opportunities for grocers in that it is an event that can provide a basis to sell complementary product