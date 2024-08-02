Cadbury Darkmilk is disappearing from supermarket shelves due to “temporary supply challenges”.

The 90g bars were last available in Ocado in late June and have been out of stock in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda since mid-July, The Grocer’s analysis of Assosia data reveals [12 w/e 31 July 2024]. They are also out of stock in Cadbury’s DTC store.

Darkmilk 90g was still available in Morrisons and Waitrose at the time of writing, while other treats in the Darkmilk portfolio, including Giant Buttons 105g, Ice Cream Sticks 4x90ml and Hazelnut Praline 85g, were widely available.

A spokeswoman for Cadbury told The Grocer it was experiencing “some temporary supply challenges, which we are working hard to resolve, but we can assure consumers that the product remains widely available across retailers in-store and online”.

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.

Darkmilk, which contains a higher cocoa content and offers “a more grown-up taste” than Dairy Milk, first hit supermarket shelves in 2018, to much fanfare.

While the Cadbury spokeswoman stressed it remained “a core part of our range”, the shelf gaps come as record cocoa prices are pushing up the cost of confectionery.

Cadbury last week admitted it had made “some carefully considered list price increases” to mitigate the soaring cost of cocoa, triggered by a poor harvest in west Africa. This resulted in the base price of Dairy Milk 110g bars rocketing by as much as 12% in the supermarkets, month on month [Assosia 52 w/e 18 July 2024].