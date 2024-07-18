Cadbury Flake has teamed up with First Bus to launch a free bus service to take families to the seaside.

Running on 10-11 August and 17-18 August, the 99 Bus will take families from Leeds or Bradford to Bridlington and from Tower Hill in London to Southend-on-Sea.

Families can enter a ballot online from now until 25 July to be in with the chance of securing up to four of 300 available seats on the bus.

In addition to free travel, each passenger will receive a Cadbury Flake on arrival. They will also be given a free return ticket for a local First Bus operated journey, valid for three months.

The initiative has been launched in response to the findings of a survey commissioned by Cadbury, which found that seven in 10 British parents hardly ever took their children to the beach [Perspectus Global survey of 2018 parents of under-16s, May 2024].

Four in 10 (42%) stated that they couldn’t get there easily and over a quarter (27%) were put off by the high cost of travel, according to Cadbury.

“As Cadbury celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to partner with First Bus to help more families experience the simple joy of a beach trip this summer,” said Cadbury brand manager Olena Solodka.

Cadbury also marked its bicentenary with the launch of an ad campaign in February, which sees a little girl buying her mum a bar of Dairy Milk through different eras.

It last month brought back its Top Deck chocolate bar for a limited run.