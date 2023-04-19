Tesco’s own-label liquorice twists have lost their twist due to a manufacturing fault.

The retailer confirmed its supplier has had an issue with its machinery, causing the liquorice batons to be straight instead of twisted.

“We are sorry that our liquorice twists are not as twisty as usual, but the recipe is exactly the same and they still have the same traditional taste,” a Tesco spokesman told The Grocer.

Despite the blunder, only one shopper appeared to have used Twitter to complain of the change to the sweets at the time of writing.

Hot on the heels of the tomato and fresh veg shortage, @tesco is bitten by a production issue at the Himalayan plant that produces the twists for its liquorice, and is forced to ship uncurled confectionery.

It don’t taste the same IMHO. pic.twitter.com/le5schX6pp — Nigel Kendrick™ (@linker3000) April 7, 2023

It is the latest in a string of production issues faced by confectionery makers in recent months, forcing brands to alter or recall their products.

Nestlé, for instance, wrapped two of its Quality Street chocolates in different coloured packagingahead of Christmas 2022 due to a foil shortage.

The Green Triangle was temporarily wrapped in gold packaging, while Orange Crunch was packaged in dark bronze foil in a limited run of cartons, tubs and pouches.

Kinder faced more serious problems in 2022. The Ferrero-owned brand was forced to recall several of its Easter lines in April amid salmonella fears, leading to a £4.7m sales drop year-on-year ahead of Easter weekend [NIQ 4 w/e 16 April 2022 vs 4 w/e 3 April 2021].

Barry Callebaut shut down its Wieze plant – the largest chocolate factory in the world – just two months later, after detecting a salmonella contamination in a batch of chocolates.