These 10 food boards represent for each country in the bookies’ top 10 favourites to take the win at 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest

TikTok and Instagram have provided a host of inspiration for consumers looking to replicate the food board party trend.

It’s the first time the UK has played host to Eurovision since 1998, and parties are guaranteed.

Eurovision fever is at a high as Liverpool prepares to host the annual song contest.

1. Sweden

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

Leading the pack is Eurovision alumnus Loreen with the song Tattoo. She previously took home the win for Sweden with Euphoria in 2012 and is favourite to win this year.

During the height of the pandemic, Sweden’s most popular export Ikea released its secret recipe to its meatballs and cream sauce, often the highlight of any trip to the furniture store. For those too busy putting up bunting to make them from scratch, there is always the option to buy them premade in Ikea’s food halls and cafés. Best served on a board with cocktail sticks. Look for lingonberry sauce for the authentic touch.

2. Finland

Second choice for the bookies’ Eurovision winner is Finland with the song Cha Cha Cha by Greater Helsinki native, Käärijä.

TikTok user @FoodTravelFinland shared their recipe for a cold smoked salmon butter board, consisting of a sour cream, dill and lemon-based dip with pieces of red onion and smoked salmon on top. Perfectly paired with a Finnish staple of ruisleipä, or rye bread, to dip.

3. Ukraine

Our winners from 2022 are third most likely to take home the crown, putting them in the running to join a handful of countries to have won twice in a row.

Seema Pankhania has 1.3 million followers on TikTok following along with her popular ‘Around the world in 195 meals’ series. In this video, Seema makes the Ukrainian national dish: borscht. It’s a beetroot-based soup popular in Eastern European cultures, with over 30 variants of the recipe recognised in Ukraine alone.

4. France

#frenchfood #cheese #cheesetok #cheeseboard #charcuterie ##learnontiktok ♬ original sound - ollieeats @ollie_eats So this video is for anyone thats ever, eyed up buying a #camembert , but did not know what to do with it? Firstly, camembert is a moist soft surface ripened cheese made from cows milk Created around the 18th century is very similar to brie Once melted, turned into the most spectacular,gooey, goodness Now you can just put it in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or you can make tiny slices and stuff it with some garlic and rosemary. Make sure you drizzle with olive oil and a decent salt and cracked black pepper set it up with all sorts of tasty goodness And you will be in cheese heaven Ive served mine up with some French sausage, honey and walnut butter, Comte cheese, pate and fresh baguette yum #french

Fourth is France’s entry, with the song Évidemment sung by Canadian La Zarra. It’s not the first time a Canadian singer has represented a European nation in Eurovision; Celine Dion famously won for Switzerland in 1988.

TikTok user @ollie_eats chose quintessentially French cheese to rustle up a winning food board: the whole camembert baked with garlic, rosemary, salt and oil, some sliced saucisson, Comté cheese, fig jam, coarse country pâté, some butter and crusty warm bread. Bonne chance, France!

5. Spain

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop food board, why not head to Aldi or Lidl and represent Spain at your Eurovision party with all things Iberian.

@Foodie_Lily on Instagram created an Aldi tapas board with Spanish olives, chargrilled chorizo, a three-bean and iberico cheese medley, Spanish potato omelette and even serrano ham placed around the rim of a glass to make a meat flower. Presentation is everything, and don’t forget the manchego!

6. Norway

Norway isn’t the bookies’ top pick for the win but they certainly have one of the catchiest songs to ever grace the Eurovision stages. While Alessandra performs her song Queen of Kings, why not dig into Norwegian waffles, but not as you know them.

Cecilia Blomdahl on TikTok shared the secret ingredient (caramelised goats cheese) with a warning to “trust the process” as you layer on the brown cheese and sour cream in a somewhat intimidating spectacle. This traditional cheese can be found in the UK at Waitrose.

7. Israel

Israel is a three-time winner, but can it clinch a fourth with Noa Kirel’s song Unicorn this year?

TikTok’s @JewlishbyJamie showcased a Middle Eastern twist on the butter board trend, substituting butter for houmous. There are endless varieties of this board, with spices like paprika and sumac, and olive oil and coriander to dress it. Serve with toasted flatbread to keep your fingers clean for voting – do former winner Netta proud!

8. Italy

Last year’s hosts are world-renowned food experts. This antipasti charcuterie board from Rome is inspiring homemade meat and cheese feasts to celebrate the contest.

With mortadella, porchetta, prosciutto and salami; mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan and buratta; figs, sundried tomatoes and artichoke antipasti – not to mention, of course, bruschetta and crostini with lots of oil drizzled over – Italy may be lower in the list to win, but this feast takes gold.

9. United Kingdom

Number nine in the odds is our host, our home, Grande Bretagne, the UK. Mae Muller is representing Brits this year with her pop hit I Wrote a Song, and what’s more British than picky-bits.

British tapas was a trend last summer with childhood favourites like dinosaur dippers, spaghetti hoops, potato smileys, pizza, baked beans, pigs in blankets, onion rings and sausage rolls. A representation of our national cuisine to be proud of.

10. Austria

Austria is taking home the kooky vote this year with a Edgar Allen Poe-themed song, Who the Hell is Edgar?

If you see yourself as less of a poet and more of the next Great British Bake Off winner, take a stab at an Austrian strudel food board. With apple as the classic, you can also venture into a topfenstrudel with quark soft cheese filling, or even a cabbage strudel.